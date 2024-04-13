Ariyanayagipuram drinking water scheme inspected

April 13, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Joint Managing Director of TWAD Board Anand Mohan on Saturday inspected the Ariyanayagipuram combined drinking water scheme works that were started in 2016 but yet to be completed.

Accompanied by Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao and other officials, Mr. Anand Mohan asked the Corporation and officials of TWAD Board executing the work to complete the project for early full-fledged operation.

Tirunelveli Corporation has so far given drinking water connections to 85,452 houses and commercial establishments in all four zones – Tirunelveli, Thatchanallur, Palayamkottai and Melapalayam. Even though the Corporation’s drinking water requirement stands at 70.51 million litres a day to be supplied to residents and the commercial establishments, the urban civic body gets only 48 MLD from 15 head works. Due to low yield, the head works at Karuppanthurai and Theepachiammankovil head works have been discarded.

Hence, the proposal for taking the surface water from Ariyanayagipuram check dam across the Tamirbharani was designed for supplying additional 50 MLD, which will improve the Corporation’s cumulative drinking water supply significantly. Since the Corporation has to ensure the supply of 135 litres of water per person per day with 5% treatment loss and 10% transmission and distribution losses, the Ariyanayagipuram drinking water scheme was finalised.

After German Development Bank (KfW) agreed to fund the ₹295 crore project, work was started by TWAD Board in 2016. Apart from the existing 44 overhead tanks, 14 new tanks have been built under the project for effective distribution of drinking water to the residents. Trial runs were conducted to ensure proper supply of drinking water to the overhead tanks. To strengthen the drinking water supply, 80 km-long damaged drinking water pipes would be replaced on an outlay of ₹74 crore.

Once the project is commissioned, the Corporation will enjoy the supply of 98 MLD drinking water, while the demand stands at 70.51 MLD. Hence, the urban local body plans to give round-the-clock drinking water supply to the residents.

As of now, Tirunelveli Corporation gets 25 MLD through the Ariyanayagipuram Drinking Water Scheme and it is being supplied to a few select areas of the Corporation on a trial basis. The quantum of supply from the scheme is expected to reach its maximum capacity of 50 MLD soon to make the Corporation water-surplus.

“We have planned give 20,000 drinking water connections to the residents during this fiscal with the surplus water we are going to have. Since fitting of meters for the connection is going on, the residents will have to pay for the quantity of drinking water they consume instead of paying the flat rate of ₹100 a month. Once the trial run is completed successfully, the 24 X 7 drinking water supply to the residents will commence,” said a senior Corporation official.

