Madurai

Ariyaman Beach Sports Festival

RAMANATHAPURAM

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has announced that the district administration would conduct Ariyaman Beach Sports Festival on January 23. In a press release, he said that 19 guidelines had been laid out for the participants, which include the covid-19 SOP.

The organisers would conduct volleyball (two only) and football (five only) matches. Qualifying rounds would be held on January 22. The participants shall give their passport size photographs and Aadhaar card. For more details, aspirants can contact Kulasekarapandian (9443783327), Ramesh Babu (8148259600) and District Sports Officer 7401703509.

