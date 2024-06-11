ADVERTISEMENT

Ariyaman Beach festival to begin on June 15

Published - June 11, 2024 10:49 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Ariyaman Beach Sports Festival will be held for three days from June 15.

In a statement, Ramanathpuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said beach volley ball and beach football competition for men would be held on those days.

Interested teams for beach volleyball (two players per team) can register themselves with Ramesh Babu over 81482-07197 and beach football (five players per team) register with Zakir over 95853-62990.

No spot registration is allowed.

The first 30 teams which registers would be allowed to participate in the competition.

