Ariyaman beach festival begins

The three-day annual beach festival began at Ariyaman beach in Mandapam union in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

Inaugurating the festival, Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh played beach volleyball with some of the participants. He appealed to the youth to make it a habit to play outdoor games regularly and keep themselves fit.

He also went around the beach and took a short ride on the boat. The organisers said they had received entries for beach volleyball and other sporting events to be held in the next two days.

