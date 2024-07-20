Arittapatti Ravichandran, known for his fight against stone quarries, passes away in Madurai

Ravichandran, fondly called Arittapatti Ravichandran, an environmental activist known for his tireless fight against operation of granite quarries in Melur region, died here on Saturday. He was 44.

After he complained of suffocation on Friday, he was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital, but failed to respond to treatment and died.. His body was cremated at his native Arittapatti village.

After his death was announced by his family, condolence messages started pouring in from various quarters.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan expressed his condolences on X (formerly Twitter), saying Ravichandran was instrumental in protecting the hill region of Arittappatti - Melur region through Elumalai (Seven Hills) Protection Movement. “His work was also laudable in announcing the Arittapatti region as a biodiversity heritage site,” he added.

Former IAS officer U. Sagayam, who was instrumental in halting the stone quarrying works at the hills surrounding Arittapatti, said the death of Ravichandran was a loss for environmental activists across the State.

Remembering his contribution in protecting the forest areas of Arittapatti, he said his role in studying the importance of the forest played a huge role in saving it from any form of operations in the forthcoming days.

“His love towards nature and its creatures and people remembering him for that, should be the highest form of contribution for his conservation works,” added Mr. Sagayam.

Activist K. Selvaraj from Madura, said, “I can confidentially say that no villager, other than him, would know better about the landscape of the area, including its forests, flora and fauna, water bodies.”

To display his love towards the forest and its organisms he had even penned books about the water bodies and birds of Arittapatti, he added. “If not for his tireless works in documenting the biodiversity of the forest areas and fighting against the stone quarrying operation, the area would not have been announced as biodiversity heritage site by the Tamil Nadu government,” he added.

