‘Arittapatti has rich heritage spots’

09 August 2020 21:51 IST

It can be declared as a heritage village

Madurai

Tamil Brahmi stone inscriptions, dating back to the second century BCE (Before Common Era), are found in Kalinjamalai located at Arittapatti in Melur block in Madurai. This village, which has Jain vestiges, natural waterbodies and eighth century rock-cut temple of Lord Siva, has the potential to be declared as a heritage village, according to V. Vedachalam, former senior epigraphist, Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department.

He was speaking during an online heritage walk organised by Dhan Foundation, INTACH, Travel Club of Madurai and Melur Vattara Kalanjiam on Sunday.

Renowned historian G. Sethuraman and Siddha practitioner N.Ganapathy also spoke during the online meeting.

Mr. Vedachalam said that an inscription found at Arittapatti indicated that earlier the village was called ‘Paathirikudi’. During the Pandya reign, the Arittapatti village was part of ‘thenparappu nadu’ (an ancient territorial division of Pandya kingdom).

Kalinjamalai is one of the important heritage spots in the village. It has natural caverns and the second century BCE Tamil Brahmi inscription. “The inscriptions indicate that two persons - Nelvazhi Sizhivan and Ilanji Imayavan - had given shelter to the Jain monks at this cave," he said.

Near the cave, a sculpture of an ancient Jain Thirthankara is found. A 10th century CE vattezhuthu inscription found under the sculpture says that Kalinjamalai was earlier called as 'Thiruppinaiyanmalai'.

The other important heritage spot in the village is the 8th century rock-cut temple of Lord Shiva with a rare sculpture of Lakulisa, said Mr. Sethuraman.

An inscription belonging to Sadayavarman Vikaramapandiyan period is found at another structural Shiva temple. It says that around 700 years back Arittapatti had been an important trading city.

Mr. Vedachalam also said that there are 52 waterbodies found in this village - which were used both for drinking and irrigation purposes. "This village nurtures biodiversity and many rare bird species can be spotted here," he added.

The speakers stressed that this village which has rich heritage spots need to be declared as a heritage village.

Mr. Ganapathy said that the villagers extensively consumed highly nutritious moringa leaves and seasame seeds in their everyday diet.