Aringar Anna Marathon to be held in Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram

October 04, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

Aringar Anna Marathon will be held in Theni on Saturday to promote physical fitness among youth.

In a statement, Collector R. V. Shajeevana said the marathon would begin at Aranmanaipudur Panchayat office at 6 a.m. on Saturday. The distance for male participants aged between 17 and 25 years was 8 km, and 10 km for those above 25 years. The distance to be covered for female participates was 5 km.

All participants should compulsorily give a self-declaration in a prescribed format with respect to their physical fitness.

Students aged between 17 years and 25 years should bring a certificate as proof of age from the heads of their institutions. Besides, they should produce their Aadhar Card or school/college identity card. Those aged above 25 years should bring their Aadhar card or birth certificate.

The first three winners would be given a cash prize of ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 respectively. Those securing 4th to 10th places would be given a cash award of ₹1,000 each. The prize money would be deposited in their bank accounts only and hence the participants are requested to bring a photocopy of the first page of their bank passbook, the statement said.

The candidates should submit the self-declaration on physical fitness and proof of age at the District Sports Stadium by 5 p.m. on October 6.

In Virudhunagar, the marathon would begin at the Collectorate at 6.30 a.m. on Saturday. The first prize would be ₹15,000, second prize ₹10,000 and third prize ₹7,000 in each category, said Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan.

The prize money for those securing 4th place to 10th spot was ₹3,000 each.

Interested participants should register themselves by 6 p.m. on Friday at the District Sports Stadium. Further details can be obtained over 04562-252947.

In Ramanathapuram district, the marathon would commence at Pattinamkathan ECR fourway road junction at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said that verification of physical fitness and proof of age would be done on Thursday and Friday. It should be completed by 6 p.m. on Friday at Seethakathi Sethupathi Sports stadium. No registration fee would be collected.

CONNECT WITH US