Arikomban returns to Upper Gothaiyar where it was released three months ago

September 20, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Arikomban, a tusker that was roaming along the stretch between Naalumukku and Ooththu tea garden areas for the past three days, has returned to Upper Gothaiyar, where it was released on June 8 after being tranquilised in Theni district.

Arikomban was transported in a truck from Theni to Upper Gothaiyar in the Western Ghats in Kanniyakumari district beyond Maanjolai and released. After being in isolation for more than three months, the elephant came down to Naalumukku and Ooththu areas in Ambasamudram Division of Kalakkad - Mundanthu Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tirunelveli district, where it triggered panic among tea estate workers.

The tusker damaged a few plantain trees in the kitchen garden of a worker and a few roof tiles of the house of Varadhan, another tea estate labourer.

After KMTR officials were alerted, tracking of the elephant started through a radio collar fitted around the neck of the tusker.

“Since the entire Naalumukku and Ooththu areas are mostly enveloped by mist, we did not see Arikomban. However, we are constantly receiving the signals from the radio collar through which we are monitoring the movement of the elephant. We are not forcibly chasing it back to Upper Gothaiyar. But it is actually moving towards the area where it was released three months ago,” said S. Senbagapriya, Deputy Director of Ambamudram Division of KMTR.

Even though the elephant returned to Upper Gothaiyar on Wednesday, the forest personnel are closely following its movements.

