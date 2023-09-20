ADVERTISEMENT

Arikomban returns to Upper Gothaiyar where it was released three months ago

September 20, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Arikomban, a tusker that was roaming along the stretch between Naalumukku and Ooththu tea garden areas for the past three days, has returned to Upper Gothaiyar, where it was released on June 8 after being tranquilised in Theni district.

 Arikomban was transported in a truck from Theni to Upper Gothaiyar in the Western Ghats in Kanniyakumari district beyond Maanjolai and released. After being in isolation for more than three months, the elephant came down to Naalumukku and Ooththu areas in Ambasamudram Division of Kalakkad - Mundanthu Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tirunelveli district, where it triggered panic among tea estate workers.

 The tusker damaged a few plantain trees in the kitchen garden of a worker and a few roof tiles of the house of Varadhan, another tea estate labourer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 After KMTR officials were alerted, tracking of the elephant started through a radio collar fitted around the neck of the tusker.

 “Since the entire Naalumukku and Ooththu areas are mostly enveloped by mist, we did not see Arikomban. However, we are constantly receiving the signals from the radio collar through which we are monitoring the movement of the elephant. We are not forcibly chasing it back to Upper Gothaiyar. But it is actually moving towards the area where it was released three months ago,” said S. Senbagapriya, Deputy Director of Ambamudram Division of KMTR.

 Even though the elephant returned to Upper Gothaiyar on Wednesday, the forest personnel are closely following its movements.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US