HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Arikomban damages house, plantain trees in tea estate worker’s quarters

Arikomban is camping in the forests between Nalumukku and Ooththu; Forest Department officials have banned tourists from visiting these places

September 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Arikomban roaming Nalumukku area of the Western Ghats in Tirunelveli district on Sunday evening.

Arikomban roaming Nalumukku area of the Western Ghats in Tirunelveli district on Sunday evening. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Radio-collared tusker Arikomban, which was released in Upper Gothaiyar area of the Western Ghats in Kanniyakumari district on June 5 after being tranquillised in Theni district, has entered Nalumukku, a tea estate area of the Western Ghats in Tirunelveli district.

After it was released in the dense Upper Gothaiyar area, where food and water for elephants are abundantly available, Arikomban apparently enjoyed the climate of region and remained calm while roaming around in the adjoining areas. Forest Department officials in Kanniyakumari district, led by District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja, closely monitored its movement through the radio-collar and its health for over a month through direct sighting by deploying personnel inside the forest.

Even though Arikomban did not join a herd which had camped in this region and chose to be alone, it did not enter Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) workers’ quarters in Upper Gothaiyar.

The tusker crossed the staff quarters area on Saturday night to reach Nalumukku, which is part of the sprawling tea estates in Manjolai, Kakkachi, Ooththu and Kuthiraivetti areas, all attracting tourists throughout the year with a salubrious climate.

After feasting on plantains in the backyard gardens of tea estate worker Soundarya in Nalumukku, Arikomban slightly damaged the tiled roof of the house of another worker, Varadhan of Ooththu, and is now camping between the dense forest areas of Ooththu and Nalumukku. No one was injured in the incident.

As Arikomban that triggered panic among the public when it entered the residential areas in Kerala and Theni district has camped in the forests between Nalumukku and Ooththu, the forest officials of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Ambasamudram Division banned the tourists from visiting these places while allowing them up to Manimuthar waterfalls.

“Arikomban, after visiting the Nalumukku area, camped for a while near the Forest Department guesthouse at Kuthiraivetti on Monday night. It was spotted near the school at Ooththu on Tuesday. Now, it remains inside the fortest during the day and roam around in the night. Reservations done by the tourists at Kuthiraivetti guesthouse have been cancelled in view of the development,” said S. Senbagapriya, Deputy Director, Ambasamudram Division of KMTR.

Even though another elephant herd has camped at Manjolai area, Arikomban, which is in ‘musth’ now, is roaming alone.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.