Are there any Central schemes to revive Vaigai, asks HC

MADURAI

Hearing a batch of petitions filed from across the southern districts on restoration of waterbodies, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought to know if there were any Central schemes to revive the Vaigai.

A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi directed Assistant Solicitor General V. Kathirvelu to inform the court if there were any such schemes by the Central government during the next hearing and adjourned the case till February 24.

The court said that the assistance of retired IAS officer K. Satyagopal, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation (TNWRCRRC), could be availed for the purpose of surveying and fixing boundaries of Vaigai river.

The committee previously appointed by the court for this purpose should look into the preparation, implementation and the monitoring of irrigation projects in the State with additional task of supervising kudimaramath works, the court directed.

The Corporation and the committee could convene a meeting with Mr. Satyagopal to discuss the steps taken so far in restoring waterbodies in the southern districts. The meeting could be briefed to the Chief Secretary, the court said.

With regard to removal of encroachments on Panaiyur channel and Kiruthumal river, the court said adequate police protection should be provided to the Corporation Commissioner during the eviction exercise.