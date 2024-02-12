Architecture students display models of responsible restoration

February 12, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

An exhibition of works by students of architecture organised jointly with Place Making India organisation at Thiagarajar College of Engineering was inaugurated by Su. Venkatesan, MP, in Madurai on Monday.

The exhibits displayed the studies and suggestions on revitalisation of important public social spaces of Madurai such as Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Periyar bus stand through drawings and data.

Mr. Venkatesan, after inaugurating the exhibition, spoke about Madurai’s architectural splendours which were designed thousands of years ago. “Madurai, which was inhibited about 2,000 years ago, is one of the oldest places in the country and even the world. The references about the place can be traced to the literature of 2,000 years ago,” he said.

Renovating or beautifying heritage structures called for immense responsibility, he said and pointed out the importance of preserving such structures to pass on the ancient culture to the future generations.

In a similar way, water channels to Teppakulam were reidentified to fill the tank with excess Vaigai water through meticulous study, said Mr. Venkatesan.

The channels were cleared and desilted to restore the beauty. In similar ways, places like Thirumalai Nayak Mahal should also be renovated.

“Steps should be taken to prevent historical places being spoiled by visitors. It is vandalism of monuments that are being preserved for over thousands of years,” said K. Hari Thiagarajan, chairman and correspondent of Thiagarajar College of Engineering.