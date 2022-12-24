Archbishop delivers Christmas message

December 24, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Archbishop of Madurai, Most Rev. Antony Pappusamy appealed to the people to lead a simple life like Jesus Christ, in his Christmas message on Saturday.

Speaking of His birth, the Archbishop said that He came to earth in the simplest way by being born in a stable. “Further, the good news was first announced to the shepherds, who were considered the lowliest of all communities at that time, such is the divine message,” he said.

He said that Jesus not only brought peace into the world but also instilled the value of practising equality, especially with the castaways.

“Spirit of brotherhood, simplicity and loving everybody were among the many of Jesus’s teachings,” he said. Citing Pope Francis’s message on helping others, he said one must have the will to help those in need and have empathy with the unfortunates.

The Archbishop added that Christmas is celebrated to usher in the hope of leading a blessed life and of fulfilment.