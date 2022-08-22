Archaka training school inaugurated in Palani

The school can accommodate 40 students for the one-year course

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 22, 2022 21:55 IST

Collector S. Visakan and students at the inaugural function of Archaka training school at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the training school for Archaka at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district via video conferencing on Monday.

The training school, one among the six schools inaugurated across the State, would be run under ‘Anaivarum Archakar Agalam’ programme of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, said a press release.

HR and CE officials said the school could accommodate 40 students for the one-year certificate course. “Twelve students were admitted on the inaugural day. The school will function at Periyavudaiyar Temple at Godhaimangalam in Palani,” the officials added.

Candidates belonging to Hindu religion in the age group of 14 - 24 years, who had completed SSLC, could apply on www.hrce.tn.gov.in or www.palanimurugan.hrce.tn.gov.in

The students would be provided with accommodation, food and other basic facilities along with a monthly stipend of ₹3,000. Collector S. Visakan, District Revenue Officer V. Latha and Temple Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan were present, the release said.

