Archaeological excavation in Virudhunagar’s Vembakottai: Ground work for third phase begins

Published - May 29, 2024 02:40 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Excavation on 1.5 acres of land to begin in first week of June

The Hindu Bureau

Cleaning of land ahead of commencement of third phase of archaeological excavation in Vembakottai began in Virudhunagar district on May 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ground work for third phase of archaeological excavation at Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district has begun with cleaning of 1.5 acres of land on the 25 acres of mound on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The excavation on north bank of Vaippar river will begin in the first week of June, according to Vembakottai Archaeological Excavation Director, Pon. Baskar.

A total of 7,914 artefacts, including pot shreds, carnelian and glass beads, shell and ivory bangles, hopscotches, iron and copper objects have been found in the first two phases. The artefacts have indicated that people had lived along the bank of Vaippar about 2,000 years ago.

“This 1.5 acres of land has been proposed for excavation based on the LiDAR scanning report. Based on the findings during excavation, the area of excavation can be expanded,” he added.

In the first phase of excavation, around three acres of land was excavated in 2022. In the second phase, the excavation was done on 2 acres of land.

