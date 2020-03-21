Aravind to treat only emergency cases

The management of Aravind Eye Hospitals on Saturday announced that all patients requiring regular follow-up can visit the hospital on March 31.
Until then, patients with emergency eye problems such as sudden loss of vision, severe pain or redness in the eye or ulcers in the eye will be diagnosed and treated. Patients, who have been operated recently and require mandatory follow- up, treatment will also be seen.
