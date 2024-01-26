Aravind hospital’s dedication, service to people the only reason for Padma Shri award, says Natchiar

January 26, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MADURAI

“Our dedication and service to the poor and the downtrodden since the hospital’s inception in 1976 have got me the most prestigious award in the country– the Padma Shri,” said G. Natchiar, one of the founding-members and Director-Emeritus of the Aravind Eye Care system.

Speaking to the press in Madurai on Friday following the announcement of the Padma Shri award for her, she said that it was a coordinated effort of their team of doctors and other staff which made the great work they were undertaking possible.

“The award which is conferred on me actually belongs to each and every person working for the welfare of the hospital and people,” she added.

The founders of the hospital since its beginning had not considered this as a business, as the service we rendered to the people always stayed as our prime motive, she added.

Speaking about the community camps through which the hospital reached the masses, she said, “We are undertaking the community camps very religiously which helped us reach many rural people through which we learnt about various medical complications people were suffering from.”

While on those day, people did not have many eye-related problems, now people especially younger ones, due to the over usage of mobile phones and improper diets, suffer from various complications, she added.

“As both late G. Venkataswamy, the founder, and P. Namperumalsamy, Chairman-Emeritus, were honoured with Padma Shri, the third award conferred on me would instil belief in people about our quality service,” said Dr. Natchiar.

“In addition to the service we provide in our country, the Aravind Eye Care System also trains doctors from other underdeveloping countries, who would, in turn, treat their people,” she added.

Though they treat about 45% of their patients for free, they charge considerable fee from the abled people, through which they were able to sustain the business in running the system, she explained.

“It is true that we did not think we would reach the position we hold now, but we had a vision not to let people lose their vision unnecessarily which was good enough to reach here,” she added.

