Aravind Eye Hospital to inaugurate its 6-storey building today

April 15, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Aravind Eye Hospital (AEH) is all set to add new and modern facilities here as its new 6-storey building will be opened on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, R. Ramakrishnan, Advisor, Aravind Eye Hospital, Tirunelveli and R. Meenakshi, Chief Medical Officer, Aravind Eye Hospital, Tirunelveli said Aravind Eye Hospital took its roots in Tirunelveli in 1988 to serve the people with vision defects in the southern districts. Since the motto of AEH is to serve the poor, free wards have been created in all the AEH branches to serve the patients from below poverty line families.

Since the existing facility in AEH, Tirunelveli cannot meet the demand with the huge influx of patients, the new building has been built with state-of-the-art eye care system to serve more number of patients without compromising on quality treatment.

“The AEH, since its inception, has attended 1.34 crore outpatients and done 13 lakh surgeries including laser treatment. Of this, 50% of the surgeries have been done free of cost to fulfill our motto,” Dr. Ramakrishnan said.

Nivedita Bide, vice-president, Vivekananda Kendra, Kanniyakumari and K.P. Karthikeyan, District Collector, will inaugurate the new building where up to 350 surgeries can be done everyday while up to 3,500 outpatients attended in four new units to be managed by the ophthalmologists of AEH.

The 14 new operation theatres with most-modern facilities in the field of eye care will ensure excellent medical assistance to the patients coming from all southern districts and from neighbouring Kerala. Moreover, two new laser operation theatres have also been established in the new building. Specialty units have been created for cataract, paediatric eye care, contact lens, orbit, low vision, neuro ophthalmology etc.

“Since parking of cars in the past on our premises was a major constraint, we’ve addressed this issue also as part of our expansion programme. Quarters for the doctors and the nurses have been constructed within the campus of the hospital,” Dr. Ramakrishnan said.