Aravind Eye Hospital given award

December 16, 2022 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Aravind Eye Hospital, Madurai, has been given the 2022 annual award by Global Green Healthy Hospitals for leadership, prevention and actions to challenge climate change.

The eye hospital has also joined the organisation which has a membership of 1,650 medical institutions in 80 countries. The objective of the organisation is limiting the causes of climate change, global warming, environmental degradation and air pollution.

Aravind Eye Hospital and the Postgraduate Institute of Ophthalmology are taking measures to reduce air pollution. The eye hospital has installed high efficiency cooling devices, pumps and LEDs, which reduced electricity consumption by 25 % to 30 %. Renewable energy sources such as hydro, wind and solar are being used.

In recognition of this, Aravind Eye Hospital has been given the award. In addition, efforts are being made to become a carbon neutral company through measures such as water conservation, waste water recycling and reuse, reduction of plastic use, recycling, reduction of transportation use related to patient care, use of recycled building materials and use of completely green electricity.

Works were under way to implement the activities and keep the planet healthy, said R.D. Ravindran, Chairman, Aravind Eyecare System, N. Balakrishnan, engineer, and R. Kim, Chief Medical Officer, of Aravind Eye Hospital, at a press meet in Madurai on Friday