AR policeman jailed for assaulting woman in Thoothukudi

Financial dealing cited as the reason behind the attack

Srikrishna L 2193 THOOTHUKUDI
September 06, 2022 18:37 IST

A policeman attached with the Armed Reserve Police was arrested on charges of assaulting a woman in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday.

Following a complaint from Shobana, 29, of Mukkani, the Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan directed the Tiruchendur DSP Avudaiyappan to register a case.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Ms. Shobana had taken money for interest from Mahali Raja, 27, of Athur Avarayur. He was working in the Armed Reserve as a policeman.

She had promised to return the money on September 4. However, as she failed, Mahali Raja had allegedly barged into her house and roughed her up in the presence of her child. He had also damaged some of the home appliances.

Inspector Balamurugan and team inquired and booked the policeman. Subsequently, he was produced before a JM Court and sent to Peraoorani sub-jail.

The SP warned that the police would take stern action against persons who violated laws and said that there would be no partiality or compromise. Being in the police department, he said, the personnel should be a model and conduct themselves in a dignified manner.

