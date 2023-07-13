July 13, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

An Armed Reserve police constable, Raja, was arrested here on charges of cheating a woman on the promise of marrying her.

According to police sources, the woman had attempted to end her life a few weeks back after the constable cheated her.

Manamadurai police had registered a case against him.

Meanwhile, as the victim approached the High Court, the court had directed the Sivaganga police to conduct a thorough enquiry into the case. Based on the investigation, Raja, was arrested.

