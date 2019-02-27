Aquarium coming up at tiger sanctuary

TIRUNELVELI

The Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve Trust is all set to open an aquarium to showcase all fishes found in the rivers inside KMTR before the start of this summer vacation and is about to start the work on a fernarium.

The aquarium, christened ‘Kayal’ and established on an outlay of ₹ 25 lakh by KMTR Trust near the tiger sanctuary’s main entrance at Pothigaiyadi in Papanasam, is all set to house 50 species of fishes found in 14 rivers, all tributaries of Tamirabharani, inside KMTR. Of this, five species are strictly endemic to KMTR, the officials say.

For this, the KMTR Trust has caught specimens of these fishes from various parts of the sanctuary and released them in a large fish tank before stocking it in the illuminated glass fish tanks inside the air-conditioned aquarium.

“As of now, we’ve kept a few alien species fishes, found in Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, African and South American forests, also here in the aquarium… Once our native fishes are ready, we’ll stock them in the fish tanks,” says T. Anbu, Eco Tourism Service Manager of KMTR Trust and caretaker of the aquarium.

Mr. Anbu and his assistant and anti-poaching watcher Manikandan maintain the temperature of the water between 24 degree Celsius and 35 degree Celsius and feed the fishes, kept in 12 glass tanks each having the capacity of 450 litres.

“The aquarium, established on the instruction of Field Director, KMTR Anwardeen with the objective of creating awareness among the public on the freshwater fishes inside KMTR, will be opened before the start of the summer vacation. As the visitors to KMTR cannot visit all these 14 rivers situated on various directions inside the tiger sanctuary, the aquarium will give them clear idea about the fishes living in this part of the Western Ghats” said Kommu Omkaram, Deputy Director, KMTR – Ambasamudram Division, told The Hindu.

The rocks close to the aquarium have been aesthetically decorated with cement-made snakes, frogs, Lion Tailed Macaques etc., all standing majestically on these rocks. To add more colour to the aquarium, the Kaani Tribes’ traditional hut has also been built near the freshwater fish museum with the leaves, barks and strong wild creepers. The bow and arrow, fish trap, stone grinder etc., all being used by the Kaani Tribes even today have been displayed inside this traditional hut.

Though the small hut has only one entrance and no windows for cross ventilation, temperature inside the hut is considerably lower that the temperature prevailing outside owing to irradiation of heat from the rocks. “This is due to the leaves and grasses being used by the Kaani Tribes which can check penetration of heat inside and the mud flooring,” says Mr. Anbu.

Mr. Omkaram has also planned to create a fernarium on this premise since KMTR is a home for over 130 species of ferns. “With the technical assistance of Prof. Johnson, a botanist from St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, we’ve planned to set-up the fernarium under poly house where we’ll maintain optimum temperature,” the enthusiastic Indian Forest Service officer said.

“What we’re aiming to create on this premises is the replica of entire KMTR and it should give you a comprehensive idea about this sanctuary, the biodiversity hotspot,” Mr. Omkaram said.