MaduraiMadurai 08 January 2021 22:29 IST
Appointment orders issued
Appointment orders on compassionate grounds were given to 53 persons - all legal heirs of police personnel who died in harness in Madurai Rural District Police, here on Friday.
Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar handed over the appointment orders which were given on seniority basis. The legal heirs have been appointed as Data Entry Assistant in a rank equivalent to Grade II police constable with a basic pay of ₹18,200. Their salary would be ₹22,974, a statement said.
