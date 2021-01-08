Appointment orders issued

Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar handing over appointment order to the legal heir of a police personnel in Madurai on Friday.

Appointment orders on compassionate grounds were given to 53 persons - all legal heirs of police personnel who died in harness in Madurai Rural District Police, here on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar handed over the appointment orders which were given on seniority basis. The legal heirs have been appointed as Data Entry Assistant in a rank equivalent to Grade II police constable with a basic pay of ₹18,200. Their salary would be ₹22,974, a statement said.

