Appointed

December 13, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sharmila Devi has been appointed as the chair of Young Indians (Yi) Madurai chapter for 2023. According to a press release from the Confederation of Indian Industry, Dr. Faizal Ahamed has been appointed as co-chair of the Yi. The release said that Ms. Sharmila is an NLP master coach having 12 years of expertise in leadership & relationship coaching. An advanced pranic psychotherapist, her consulting sessions had reached more than 2,000 corporate leaders and business executives among others. Dr. Faizal Ahamed, an alumnus of The American College Madurai is an young entrepreneur and bagged awards for best retailer apparel among others, the release added.

