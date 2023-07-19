Appoint Vice-Chancellor to Gandhigram Rural Institute, says forum

July 19, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - GANDHIGRAM

The Gandhigram Rural Institute Faculty Association (GRIFA) on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to immediately appoint a Vice-Chancellor for the institute.

In a press release, association president K. Raja and secretary P. Shanmugavadivu said the GRI (deemed-to-be-university) was managed by GRI Society with the Union Education Minister as chairman.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University, held additional charge as VC of the Institute, which ended on July 12. Since then, the institute remained without a Vice-Chancellor. Hence, the Union government must immediately appoint the senior-most professor of the institute as V-C (in-charge) till a regular Vice-Chancellor was appointed as per the provisions of the Memorandum of Association.

The Institute was suffering due to the absence of proper administration for the major part of the last four years. Search-cum-selection committees had been constituted twice, but a V-C was yet to be appointed.. In the larger public interest, and in the interest of students and research fellows, the government must immediately fulfil the demand by appointing the Vice-Chancellor immediately as the process had been completed in February, the release added.

