Appoint us in permanent vacancies: Nurses recruited during COVID outbreak demand

September 05, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Appealing to Tamil Nadu government to make their jobs permanent, a group of nurses who were recruited during the COVID-19 outbreak on temporary basis submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

In their petition, the nurses said over 6,000 nurses and 300 doctors were recruited across Tamil Nadu during the virus outbreak in 2020. Of this, 3,000 nurses and 300 doctors were appointed in permanent vacancies later.

When the remaining 3,290 nurses appealed to the government to make their appointments permanent by appointing them in the existing vacancies, the State government assured them on March 8, 2022 that all of them would be absorbed.

“However, we were terminated from service on December 31 last. As our repeated appeals and talks with the government went in vain, we approached the court, which directed the government to appoint us in the permanent vacancies. Hence, the government should honour the court’s direction and make our service permanent,” the petitioners said.

A group of 50 women teachers, who were appointed through a non-governmental organisation in the schools on consolidated pay of ₹15,000, submitted a petition seeking action against the NGO for allegedly cheating them. The petitioner teachers said they, who were recruited by NEEM Foundation, were asked to pay ₹50,000 as deposit for getting appointed in the government and the government-aided schools. As 319 teachers paid the amount, they were appointed in these schools in November last.

“However, we were given the consolidated pay of ₹5,000 only for two months (November and December 2022) and the salary was stopped from January 2023 onwards. Even though we filed a complaint with the police, the NGO is yet to return our deposit and pay the salary. Hence, the Collector should take due action against the founder of NEEM Foundation and his wife for cheating us. Moreover, the government should also take action against the Education Department officials who allowed a NGO to collect money from the unemployed teachers and cheat them,” the petitioners said.

In his petition, idol maker from Rajasthan 32-yar-old Santaram, said he was making Vinayaka idols for the upcoming Vinayaka chathurthi celebrations with permitted materials including clay.

“However, a group of Hindu Munnani activists were threatening me that I was using harmful chemicals for making the idols. I’m using what the Hindu Munnani people use for making idols in Kommadikottai in Thoothukudi district. Since the Hindu Munnani people are threatening me, the Collector should intervene to protect me and my family,” Mr. Santaram said.