‘Appoint sign language interpreters at Ramanathapuram Collectorate, district police office’

September 27, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Ramanathapuram district secretary of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), M. Rajkumar said hundreds of people who have speech and hearing impairment face lot of difficulties in putting across their demands to the government officials

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights for All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers stage a protest near Ramanathapuram Collectorate on September 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) on Wednesday, September 27 have sought posting of sign language interpreters in Government offices to help those who come with speech and hearing impairment.

Pressing for this demand, the members staged a demonstration in front of the Ramanathapuram Collectorate.

Its district secretary, M. Rajkumar, said that hundreds of people who have speech and hearing impairment face lot of difficulties in putting across their demands to the officials in the Collectorate and District Police office.

“Their problem multiplies when they are illiterate and can not communicate with the officials in explaining their demands as the officials cannot under the sign language,” he said.

So, the Government should appoint sign language interpreters at the Collectorate, district police office and police stations.

This will reduce difficulties faced by people with speech and hearing impairment, he said.

The office-bearers handed over a petition to the Collector in this regard.

