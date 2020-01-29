‘Appoint SHRC Chairperson’

An advocate moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking a direction to the State government to take steps to appoint a Chairperson for the State Human Rights Commission.

The post was vacant since November last.

In his petition, advocate T. Thirumurugan from Ramanathapuram pointed out that the post of SHRC Chairperson was vacant since retired High Court Judge T. Meenakumari completed her tenure as Chairperson in November last.

With the vacancy not filled yet, hearing of cases concerning human rights violations had been affected. Even an acting Chairperson had not been appointed so far. This was unfair on the victims who hoped for justice. Without a Chairperson, only one-third of the cases were heard, the petitioner said.

Though a representation was sent to the State in this regard, no steps had been taken so far. Non-appointment of the Chairperson to the Commission was a clear violation of the Constitution. Therefore, the State must take immediate steps to appoint a Chairperson for the State Human Rights Commission, the petitioner said.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran directed the State to file a counter and adjourned the hearing in the case.