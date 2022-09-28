‘Appoint legal member to TNERC in three months’ 

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 28, 2022 20:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to appoint a legal member to Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) within three months.

Allowing appeals preferred by the State government and TNERC, a Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and S. Srimathy observed that TNERC could pass final orders on tariff petitions filed by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco)/Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco)/State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) without a legal member.

The State and the TNERC had preferred appeals against a Single Bench order that had restrained TNERC from passing the final orders on the electricity tariff (hike proposal) petitions, filed by Tangedco / Tantransco / SLDC till a legal member is appointed to the Commission. During the hearing in the appeal, the State government had submitted that the appointment of the legal member to TNERC was under active consideration.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While disposing of a batch of petitions, the Single Bench had observed that the Supreme Court had expressed its anguish on more than one occasion when the legal member vacancy was not filled up. When the Supreme Court had made it clear that there must be a member with legal background in the Commission, it cannot be ignored, the judge had said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app