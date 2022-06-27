Appoint HM, teachers in govt. school: villagers

Residents of Messiahpuram near Maanur who came to the collectorate in Tirunelveli on Monday to submit a petition seeking regular work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

TIRUNELVELI

Demanding appointment of adequate number of teachers in the Government Higher Secondary School at Manur, a group of people submitted a petition to Collector V. Vishnu during the weekly grievance meeting held on Monday.

Led by D. Abraham, Manur union secretary of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, the villagers submitted the petition. The petitioners said the rural people, who had been hit hard by the COVID-19, is struggling to pay fees in private schools and are willing to admit their children in government schools.

“When the villagers brought their children to the Manur Government Higher Secondary School, they are denied admission as the teachers say that the school does not have either the headmaster or adequate number of teachers to teach students effectively. Even as the Tamil Nadu government is telling that the student strength in government schools is going up with its capable administration, admission is being denied to rural students. So, the Collector should instruct the officials of the Department of School Education to take steps to ensure early appointment of teachers in this school,” said the petitioners.

A group of villagers from Messiahpuram submitted petitions to the Collector demanding their regular hiring for works being executed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme. They said they had been hired only for three days this year since January and that too in places far away from their village.

“Even though we have submitted three petitions in the past one month, officials are yet to provide us positive reply. We urged the Collector to ensure our regular hiring so that we can feed our children properly,” the villagers said.