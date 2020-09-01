Application invited for economic development schemes

01 September 2020 21:14 IST

Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation has invited applications from eligible Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes persons aged 18 years to 65 years for various economic development schemes. The annual family income should be ₹1 lakh.

In a press release, Collector R. Kannan said interested people can apply for purchase or development of land, tatkal electricity connection scheme, entrepreneur development scheme to set up petrol bunks and gas pumps. They can apply under self-employment programme for youth to set up hospitals, pharmacy, optical, physiotherapy centres, clinical laboratories, subsidy under self-help group economic loan assistance and discretionary fund of Collector and Managing Director, assistance of ₹ 50,000 to prepare for UPSC and TNPSC Group I main examination and to set up offices by law graduates, chartered accountants and cost accountants. A maximum of ₹ 2.25 lakh at the rate of 30% of the project cost would be given as subsidy.

Online applications should be uploaded through http://application.tahdco.com

Advertising

Advertising

The applications should have full bio-data, photograph, proof of residence, community certificate with number, date of issue, and issuing authority and office. Other details like family annual income, family card, ration card, GST number and project report along with patta/chitta (for buying land and its development) should be provided. For uploading the applications at the office of District Manager (TAHDCO) a fee of ₹ 60 has to be paid.