Application invited for economic development schemes

Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation has invited applications from eligible Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes persons aged 18 years to 65 years for various economic development schemes. The annual family income should be ₹1 lakh.
In a press release, Collector R. Kannan said interested people can apply for purchase or development of land, tatkal electricity connection scheme, entrepreneur development scheme to set up petrol bunks and gas pumps. They can apply under self-employment programme for youth to set up hospitals, pharmacy, optical, physiotherapy centres, clinical laboratories, subsidy under self-help group economic loan assistance and discretionary fund of Collector and Managing Director, assistance of ₹ 50,000 to prepare for UPSC and TNPSC Group I main examination and to set up offices by law graduates, chartered accountants and cost accountants. A maximum of ₹ 2.25 lakh at the rate of 30% of the project cost would be given as subsidy.
Online applications should be uploaded through http://application.tahdco.com
The applications should have full bio-data, photograph, proof of residence, community certificate with number, date of issue, and issuing authority and office. Other details like family annual income, family card, ration card, GST number and project report along with patta/chitta (for buying land and its development) should be provided. For uploading the applications at the office of District Manager (TAHDCO) a fee of ₹ 60 has to be paid.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath