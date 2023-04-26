Apply to participate in regional-level SARAS mela: Dindigul Collector

April 26, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Sales of Articles of Rural Artisan Society (SARAS) national mela, organised by Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission to promote handicrafts produced by women’s self-help groups (SHGs) and women entrepreneurs, would be held between April 29 and May 15 at Island Grounds, Chennai. According to a statement, Collector S. Visakan said interested SHGs across Dindigul district can apply to participate in the regional-level SARAS mela initially by registering on https://exhibition.mathibazaar.com/login. The selected SHGs would then be permitted to participate in the mela to be held in Chennai. For further details, contact 0451-2460050.