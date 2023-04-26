HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apply to participate in regional-level SARAS mela: Dindigul Collector

April 26, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Sales of Articles of Rural Artisan Society (SARAS) national mela, organised by Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission to promote handicrafts produced by women’s self-help groups (SHGs) and women entrepreneurs, would be held between April 29 and May 15 at Island Grounds, Chennai. According to a statement, Collector S. Visakan said interested SHGs across Dindigul district can apply to participate in the regional-level SARAS mela initially by registering on https://exhibition.mathibazaar.com/login. The selected SHGs would then be permitted to participate in the mela to be held in Chennai. For further details, contact 0451-2460050.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.