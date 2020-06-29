Apply online for Registrar post

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, Madurai Kamaraj University is inviting applications for the post of Registrar via email.

A notification said as applications sent by post may not reach the university before the due date of July 3 due to the lockdown in Madurai, they could be sent to vcmku@mkuuniversity.org. Hard copies must be subsequently sent by post. No Objection Certificates from the institutions, service certificates and other original certificates must be produced at the time of interview.

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said the interview date would be fixed only after the Governor’s nominee, State government nominee and other panel members were available to conduct the interview.

Applications for the post of Director of Educational Multimedia Research Centre can also be submitted online, he said.