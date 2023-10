October 16, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - THENI

Collector R.V. Shajeevana on Monday said that those intending to sell crackers for Deepavali should apply online for licence. In a release, the Collector said the prospective sellers should apply for licence through e-sevai or common service centres by remitting ₹500 as fee. After perusing their applications, officials would issue the licence. The merchants must strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure and guidelines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.