‘Apply for scholarships’

11 January 2021 18:06 IST

Virudhunagar

Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribe students of Government and aided schools and colleges have been asked to provide their personal details to their respective educational institutions for pre-matric and post-matric scholarship for the year 2020-21.

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said that Adi Dravidar and ST students and converted Christian Adi Dravidar students should submit their community certificate, income certificate, Aadhaar card and Aadhaar linked bank account details and their mobile numbers to their schools and colleges.

Advertising

Advertising