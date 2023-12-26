GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apply for benefits under various schemes at Makkaludan Mudhalvan camps

December 26, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

People engaged in micro, small and medium enterprises and those seeking self-employment can give petitions seeking assistance under various government schemes at the Makkaludam Muthalvar camps being held across the district, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan has said.

In a press release, he said that MSMEs which need subsidy-linked financial assistance under schemes such as Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme can obtain it immediately by submitting petitions at one of the camps being held in their area.

Benefits under Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, New Entrepreneur-Cum-Enterprise Development Scheme, PM’s Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises scheme can also be obtained.

Applications seeking issuance of Registration Certificate for manufacturing units can also be applied at the camps.

Entrepreneurs and unemployed youths can benefit from the camps which would be held till December 30. Additional information on subsidy-linked financial assistance could be obtained from the General Manager, District Industries Centre, Virudhunagar, over 89255 34036.

