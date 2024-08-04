Applications seeking licence for setting up temporary cracker shops for Deepavali invited

Madurai City Police have invited applications for getting licence for setting up temporary cracker shops as per Tamil Nadu Explosives Act 2008 ahead of Deepavali festival 2024.

Those interested can submit their filled-in applications at the City Police Office by 1 p.m. on September 4.

Applicants should download the AE-5 form from the website and the filled-in application should be submitted along with ₹20 judicial stamp and a passport-size photograph, a statement said.

An additional passport size-photograph should be separately attached to the application.

A no-objection certificate from the Fire and Rescue Services Department for 2024-25; a self-attested proposed map of the shop (with two exits) with its full address should be submitted.

The map should mark the buildings on a 50-metre radius around the proposed shop.

If the shop would be set up on an own building, the receipt of property tax paid up to September 30 along with the consent letter from the owner should be given.

If the shop is proposed to be set up on a rented building, along with the receipt of property tax and consent letter of the building owner, the rental agreement between the owner and tenant on a ₹20-stamp paper attested by a notary public should be submitted.

If the shop is located on buildings belonging to Corporation, Public Works Department or other Government Departments, an NOC from the department concerned should be obtained.

Other documents required were receipt of Dangerous and Offensive Trade License for the current fiscal year, sworn-in affidavit on ₹20 stamp paper with attestation of the notary public, photograph of the location of the proposed shop in two different angles, copy of the applicant’s Aadhar card or family card and ₹900 application fee (non-refundable) should be submitted.

Along with the original application, three copies of all the documents required should be submitted.

Only those applications with all documents submitted by the deadline would be taken up for scrutiny. Only after inspection of the buildings, license would be issued if the location and building satisfy the viewpoint of the police department.

Under the Explosives Act and rules of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, no cracker shop would be allowed on roadside.