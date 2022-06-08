Applications invited

Virudhunagar

Department of Agricultural Engineering has invited applications from farmer groups’ and producers’ organisations to set up value addition machinery facilitation centres in this district.

The beneficiaries would get 50% subsidy to a a maximum of ₹ 5 lakh to set up the centre and an additional 20% subsidy would be given for Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribes farmer groups.

In a press release, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said the scheme was aimed at providing value addition to farmers' agricultural produce within the same locality and help them get additional profit.

Under the project, the farmers groups and FPOs can buy mini dal mill, millet mill, oil expeller, packaging machine, groundnut de-husker, sheller, thresher, grinder, polisher, cleaner-cum-grader machinery.

The groups can buy the machineries of their choice to the tune of ₹ 10 lakh and get the subsidy.

Interested farmers' groups and FPOs can approach the offices of Assistant Executive Engineers (Agriculgural Engineering) at Srivilliputhur and Virudhunagar.

Further details can be obtained from the website mis.aed.tn.gov.in