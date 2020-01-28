Applications invited

Applications for the post of ‘Area Commander’ in the Home Guards have been invited from reputed persons who should volunteer to work for the development of the society.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Deepak M. Damor said men or women entrepreneurs or highly respected persons in the society under the age of 50 with basic educational qualification of a degree may apply for this post. They should have zeal for social service.

Aspirants may get the applications from the Home Guards Office in the Armed Reserve Police complex in Palayamkottai and submit the filled-in applications with proof for date of birth, educational qualification, the business he or she owns, medical certificate issued by a serving government doctor, two passport size photos and the biodata on or before February 15.

The applicants should also keep the original certificates ready if the verification officers ask the aspirants to submit the same to ascertain the genuineness of the documents, Mr. Deepak said.