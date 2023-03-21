Applications invited to start new e-sevai centres

March 21, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Virudhunagar

Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) has called for applications for unemployed literate youths, entrepreneurs to start e-sevai centres or common service centres in uncovered areas.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said, TNeGA has been implementing CSCs through Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV, Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies, Village Level Entrepreneurs among other agencies to provide the services of Government from their neighbourhood areas.

In order to improve the services, TNeGA is planning to allow all citizens to open new CSCs to provide better services. The increase in number of CSCs would reduce the waiting time for the people in queue.

Those interested to start new CSC can apply through www.tnesevai.tn.gov.in and www.tnega.tn.gov.in till 8 pm. on April 14. The applicant would be given user identity and password through the mobile phone and e-mail id mentioned in the application, the Collector said.