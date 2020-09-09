Applications invited to set up crackers shop

09 September 2020 18:30 IST

Madurai

The police have invited applications seeking licence to set up temporary cracker shops in the city ahead of Deepavali.

A press release said applications, with relevant documents, should be submitted by September 30. The application forms should have a ₹ 2 judicial stamp with filled in AE-5 form and three passport size photographs.

A no-objection certificate from the Department of Fire and Rescue and the map of the proposed shop (with two entries) and complete address of the shop should be mentioned.

The map should mention its location for 50 metres around the shop. If the shop is owned by the applicant, receipt of property tax paid for the first half year should be attached. If the shop is on a rented building, it should have the receipt of property tax paid by the owner along with his consent and the rental agreement copy, duly signed by a notary public, should be attached.

If the shop is in a building owned by Corporation or Public Works Department, NOC from the department concerned should be attached. A sworn affidavit and Dangerous and Objectionable Trade receipt should also be attached. Copy of the applicant’s ration card or Aadhaar card, photographs in two angles of the shop and a license fee of ₹ 900 (non-refundable) should be attached.

Licence would be granted only if the inspection by authorities satisfies all parameters in the police perspective. No licence would be granted for road-side shops as per the instructions of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.