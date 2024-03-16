Applications invited to make use of common facility centres under mini-handloom parks

March 16, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has called for wholesalers, retailers, cooperative societies, associations and entrepreneurs and master weavers to form a special purpose vehicle to make use of the common facility centre to set up by the State Government under mini-handloom parks.

In a statement, the Collector said that under the scheme, a working shed for 100 handlooms, pre-loom post-loom, godown along with electricity, drinking water connection and effluent drainage connection would be set up in the common facility centre.

Those involved in the handloom textile manufacturing can start their production in the mini handloom pakrs and provide employment to weavers and expand their business.

Interested persons can apply through www.loomworld.in by March 30, the Collector said.