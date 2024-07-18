Applications invited to fill vacant posts in Madurai, Paramakudi jails

Department of Prisons has invited applications from eligible persons to fill up vacant posts of weaving instructor, boiler assistant in Madurai Central Prison and cleanliness worker (female) in Paramakudi Women’s Sub Jail.

A statement from the Superintendent of Madurai Central Prison said that women candidates from backward classes and Denotified Communities would be appointed based on community rotation. For other posts, candidates would be posted based on community roster. The candidates should be aged between 18 and 32. Age relaxation for backward classes, denotified communities is 2 years and for scheduled castes and tribes is five years.

No age ceiling is applicable for ex-servicemen.

For the post of weaving instructor, the candidates should have lower grade certificate in Handloom weaving issued by the Department of Government Examinations, Tamilandu.

For the post of boiler assistant, a certificate of cemptency in steam engine and boilers issued b ythe Commissioner of Government Examinations or National Apprenticeship certificate in the trade of boiler Attendant was must.

The minimum education qualification for the cleanliness worker is ability to read and write Tamil.

The pay band for weaving instructor is Rs. 20,6000-75,900 (level 10), boiler assistant is Rs.19,500-Rs.58,100 (level 8) and for cleanliness worker is Rs. 15,700-Rs. 58,100 (level 1).

Eligible candidates can send their applications along with copies of certificates for educational qualification, community and other qualifications to the Superintendent, Central Prison, Madurai -16. The last date for receipt of the applications is August 16.

