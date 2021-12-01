Applications invited from widows, destitutes for free goat/sheep scheme

Applications are invited from rural women living below the poverty line, widows and destitutes for getting five goats/sheep with 100% subsidy.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that 100 beneficiaries in each of the 11 Panchayat Unions would be given goats/sheep in Virudhunagar district.

Women below poverty line, widows, destitutes and female landless farmhands are eligible to get the benefits under the scheme.

The beneficiary should be a permanent resident of the respective panchayat and their age limit is 60 years.

They should not possess any cattle and neither the applicant nor their close relatives – husband, mother, father, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son, son-in-law, daughter and daughter-in-law – should be employed in the State government, Central Government departments, cooperative organisations and local bodies.

Similarly, the applicant should not be a beneficiary of the already implemented free milch animals, goats/sheep distribution scheme or any other similar schemes. Interested and eligible persons can collect the applications from the nearby dispensaries of Animal Husbandry Department and submit the filled-in applications by December 9 at the dispensaries.