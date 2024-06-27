ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited from those wanting houses in new Samathuvapuram near Tiruchuli

Published - June 27, 2024 08:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district administration has invited applications from homeless people of Sennilaigudi panchayat seeking new houses to be constructed under Thanthai Periyar Memorial Samathuvapuram 2023-24 at Sennilaigudi panchayat in Tiruchuli block.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan said that people below poverty line who are homeless can submit their applications along with copies of their Aadhar card, smart card, community and income certificates at the Tiruchuli Panchayat Union Office between 10 a.m. ad 5.45 p.m. on working days till July 15.

Differently-abed persons, widows, destitute women, families headed by women, families with children suffering from malnutrition, ex-servicemen, retirees from Paramilitary forces, third genders, those infected with HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, families with mentally-retarded persons and those families affected by natural calamities like flood and fire would get priority in allocation of houses.

A total of 100 houses would be constructed at a cost of ₹6.20 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among them, 40 houses would be allocated to people belonging to Scheduled Castes, 25 houses for backward classes, 25 houses for most backward classes and 10 houses for other categories, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US