Applications invited from those wanting houses in new Samathuvapuram near Tiruchuli

Virudhunagar district administration has invited applications from homeless people of Sennilaigudi panchayat seeking new houses to be constructed under Thanthai Periyar Memorial Samathuvapuram 2023-24 at Sennilaigudi panchayat in Tiruchuli block.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan said that people below poverty line who are homeless can submit their applications along with copies of their Aadhar card, smart card, community and income certificates at the Tiruchuli Panchayat Union Office between 10 a.m. ad 5.45 p.m. on working days till July 15.

Differently-abed persons, widows, destitute women, families headed by women, families with children suffering from malnutrition, ex-servicemen, retirees from Paramilitary forces, third genders, those infected with HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, families with mentally-retarded persons and those families affected by natural calamities like flood and fire would get priority in allocation of houses.

A total of 100 houses would be constructed at a cost of ₹6.20 crore.

Among them, 40 houses would be allocated to people belonging to Scheduled Castes, 25 houses for backward classes, 25 houses for most backward classes and 10 houses for other categories, the statement said.