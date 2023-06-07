ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited from school, college students belonging to Kallar community for free hostel facilities

June 07, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited from school and college students belonging to Kallar community to get free admission to the 24 hostels run by the State Government.

A statement said that 16 hostels for schoolboys and five for schoolgirls, two for college boys and one for college girls were being run in Madurai district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students from Class IV to XII and those studying undergraduate, post-graduate and in polytechnic colleges whose family income is not more than ₹2 lakh were eligible for admissions to these hostels.

The minimum distance between residents of the students and the school should be 8 km. However, this condition was not applicable for girl students, the statement said.

The students need not pay for hostel rooms and meals. Besides, students studying up to Class X would be given four sets of uniform. Students of class X and XII would also be provided with special guides.

Applications for admission to the hostels can be obtained from the respective hostel wardens or at the office of Joint Director, Kallar Reclamation, at the Collectorate.

While school students should submit their filled-in applications with the wardens or at the office of Joint Director, Kallar Reclamation by June 15, the college students should submit them by July 15.

Students need not produce their community certificate and family income certificate while submitting their application.

Those documents can be submitted while getting admitted to the hostels.

Each hostel would also provide accommodation for five children belonging to inmates of Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation camps, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US