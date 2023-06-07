June 07, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

Applications are invited from school and college students belonging to Kallar community to get free admission to the 24 hostels run by the State Government.

A statement said that 16 hostels for schoolboys and five for schoolgirls, two for college boys and one for college girls were being run in Madurai district.

Students from Class IV to XII and those studying undergraduate, post-graduate and in polytechnic colleges whose family income is not more than ₹2 lakh were eligible for admissions to these hostels.

The minimum distance between residents of the students and the school should be 8 km. However, this condition was not applicable for girl students, the statement said.

The students need not pay for hostel rooms and meals. Besides, students studying up to Class X would be given four sets of uniform. Students of class X and XII would also be provided with special guides.

Applications for admission to the hostels can be obtained from the respective hostel wardens or at the office of Joint Director, Kallar Reclamation, at the Collectorate.

While school students should submit their filled-in applications with the wardens or at the office of Joint Director, Kallar Reclamation by June 15, the college students should submit them by July 15.

Students need not produce their community certificate and family income certificate while submitting their application.

Those documents can be submitted while getting admitted to the hostels.

Each hostel would also provide accommodation for five children belonging to inmates of Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation camps, the statement said.