Applications invited from farmers for subsidy to replace old motor pumps with new ones in Ramanathapuram

July 15, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Department of Agricultural Engineering has invited applications from farmers seeking subsidy to replace their old electric motor pumps with new ones. The State government has allotted ₹22.50 lakh towards granting subsidy to 150 farmers.

In a statement, Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said that each farmer would receive a subsidy of ₹15,000 or 50% of the cost of the motor pump, whichever was lesser. Priority would be given to farmers from villages covered under the Kalaignar All Villages Integrated Agriculture Development programme.

Using worn out motor pumps would lead to wastage of electricity and take more time to pump out water. Farmers, who held less than five acres of land and had electricity connection and those who wanted to dig new open wells, sink borewells and fix new electric motor pumps should buy four star-rated motor pumps from recognised companies, the Collector said.

Farmers can register themselves under the programme through https://tnhorticulture.tn.gov.in or they can approach the offices of agricultural engineering to get further details.

Farmers from Ramanathapuram, Tirupullani, Mandapam, R.S. Mangalam and Tiruvadanai blocks can approach the Assistant Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering), Ramanathapuram over 94891-52279. Those from Paramakudi, Nainarkoil, Mudhukulathoor, Bogalur, Kamudhi and Kadaladi blocks can approach the AEE, Agricultural Engineering over 98659-67063. Besides, they can also approach the office of Executive Engineer, (Agricultural Engineering) over 04567-232493.

